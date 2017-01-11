PSL to open 2017 with two tourneys

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be starting the season with two local tournaments in different venues as it aims to discover more talents from the grassroots level.

The first competition of the year will be on January 22 with the staging of the 107th PSL National Series – Class A-B and Class C Swimming Championship at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

The PSL then goes to Abucay, Bataan on February 18 for the PSL National Series Motivational Swimming Meet at the Avila Swimming Pool.

“Besides staging competitions here in Manila, we are also holding events in the provinces to open the doors to them. We believe that we have a lot of talented swimmers in the country. They just need proper venue to showcase their skills,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The tournaments will serve as qualifying event for future international competitions.

“We have received a lot of invitations for this season and we want to start selecting swimmers as early as now to prepare them for big battles ahead. We want to continue our winning ways in international competitions this year just like what we did last year,” added Papa.

The PSL was able to send 198 tankers in eight international competitions last year.

They won a total of 575 medals, broke 66 meet records, won 33 Most Outstanding Swimmer awards and bagged five team championship trophies.

Among the products of the PSL grassroots program are Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy who led the team in 2016.

Mojdeh had 38 golds, five silvers and one bronze with 15 new records in six international competitions while Dula, a Typhoon Yolanda survivor, copped 24 golds, five silvers and three bronzes with seven new marks in five tournaments abroad.

“We want to discover the likes of Jasmine Mojdeh and Marc Dula who both started from zero and now, they’re making huge waves in international scene. It’s really more meaningful to win medals abroad, representing your country and making your country proud,” stressed Papa.