PSL to propagate proper coaching method

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) has mapped out a program not only for swimmers but also for coaches and parents in an effort to build a strong swimming community.

Advertisements

The PSL’s ‘coach the coaches and parents’ is another major undertaking of the association this year as it aims to share coaching method beneficial for swimmers especially those in the grassroots level.

“PSL is offering further education for both coaches and parents. All coaches that registered during the PSL 122nd National Series will be process on October 15 during the competion at Diliman Preparatory School,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Recently, PSL Chairman and former Senator Nikki Coseteng and PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa attended a coaching seminar in Washington DC in US as PSL intends to level up the coaching styles in the country.

Setting a new direction in serving the swimmers, PSL wants to educate the coaches and parents who play major role in improving the lives of a certain student-athlete.

“This big moved by PSL Board to further give education to both coaches and parents is when Sen. Coseteng and PSL Sec-Gen Benasa attended the seminar in Washington D.C. last month,” added Papa.

“There is so much to learn and we will share this to the Philippine Swimming community. The much needed change has to come, we have to do actions not just talk. We are now building program for coaches, parents and swimmers,” ended the PSL chief.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.