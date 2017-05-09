PSL reveals lineup for Asian Women’s Club meet

The Philippine Superliga (PSL) has named 14 players who will don the national colors in the 2017 Asian Women’s Club Volleyball Championship scheduled on May 25 to 31 in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Kazakhstan.

Leading the squad are veteran international campaigners Rachel Anne Daquis and Jovelyn Gonzaga of Cignal HD, Jaja Santiago of Foton, Frances Molina and Mika Reyes of Petron, and Kim Fajardo of F2 Logistics.

The six players were members of the PSL Selection that competed in the FIVB Women’s Club World Championship held in Manila last year together with seven foreign reinforcements.

Joining them are middle blockers Abygail Marano of F2 Logistics, Maria Lourdes Clemente of Sta. Lucia Realty and Maika Ortiz of Foton; outside hitter Geneveve Casugod of Generika-Ayala; opposite spiker Aiza Maizo-Pontillas of Petron; setter Rhea Dimaculangan of Petron; and liberos Denden Lazaro of Cocolife and Fatima Bia General of Generika-Ayala.

Women’s national team head coach Francis Vicente will be calling the shots for the PSL Selection.

“It’s a solid team. It’s a good exposure for our players especially those members of the national pool as they prepare for the Asian Seniors Volleyball Championship and the Southeast Asian Games,” said PSL President Ramon Suzara.

The PSL Selection is in Pool B along with top seed Hisamitsu Springs-Japan, second pick Tianjin Bohai Bank-China and Vientinbank-Vietnam.

Seeing action in Pool A are Altay Volleyball Club-Kazakhstan, Supreme Chonburi Volleyball Club-Thailand, Taiwan Power and Sarmayeh Bank-Iran.

The Philippines opens its campaign against Hisamitsu Springs-Japan on May 25 then Vientinbank-Vietnam on May 26 and Tianjin Bohai Bank-China on May 27.

“Some of our players have the experience but we need to gain more experience especially in international level,” stressed Vicente.

The PSL Selection is looking to surpass the country’s seventh place finish last year when Grand Prix champions Foton Tornadoes led by American imports Ariel Usher and Lindsay Stalzer represented the country in the Asian meet.