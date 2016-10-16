PSL to send strong 25-tanker team to Japan meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be sending a strong 25-tanker delegation to the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship scheduled on October 22 to 23 at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Leading the cast are Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy, Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque and Kyla Soguilon of Aklan Swimming Team.

Also seeing action are Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing, Lee Grant Cabral and Albert Sermonia II as well as Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School-Legazpi, Felice Alexis Reyes of Wesleyan College and Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College-Calapan.

‘We will be sending a delegation composed of young swimmers. We want to expose these young tankers in international competitions to further hone their skills. Some of them have already competed in Japan in November and February,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other members of the team are Julyiana Cassiopea Calibjo, Lucio Cuyong II, Diane Fabicon, Zachie Gallegos, Jairus Lester Laguidao, Angelo Macaraig, Edgar Danzel Roberto, Tiffany Shaine Sanchez, Remogenes Sobretodo, Kobe Soguilon, Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Arbeen Miguel Thruelen, John Rylle Villagomeza and Shyne Nicole Villagomeza.

Joining Papa in the team are PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, NCR Regional Director Joan Mojdeh, and coaches Alex Papa, Jeffrey Medrano and Ruben Thruelen.

“We are optimistic of our chances. A lot of good foreign swimmers are expected to show up but our swimmers are ready to showcase their skills against their foreign counterparts,” added Papa.

PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora, University of the Philippines standout Drew Benett Magbag and 2015 Tokyo Invitational Swimming Championship gold medalist Charize Juliana Esmero won’t be around this time as they are slated to compete in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 swimming championship on October 20 to 24.