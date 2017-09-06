PSL sends 15 bets to Singapore Midget meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) bannered by the country’s young talented tankers will be leaving for Singapore today to compete in the 23rd SSC Open Invitational Midget Swimming Championship scheduled on September 9 to 10 at the Singapore Swimming Club swimming pool.

Fifteen swimmers from the PSL’s grassroots development program will be gunning for medals in the age-group meet, which is expected to draw more than 500 tankers from host, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia and other European countries.

Joining them are PSL President Susan Papa and Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, and coaches Ariel Compas and Cezar Castro.

Veteran international campaigners Aishel Cid Evangelista and Richelle Anne Raine Callera will spearhead the team’s campaign as they aim to duplicate their remarkable feat in the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship also held in Singapore last month.

Evangelista (boys’ 7-year) and Callera (girls’ 7-year) along with six other tankers were named Most Outstanding Swimmers in their respective age groups.

“We are aiming to continue our winning ways in international competitions. Last month, we won a total of 194 medals including 72 golds in the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship and went on to win the overall championship crown for the sixth time,” said Papa.

Also expected to deliver medals are Bataan’s Master Charles Janda and Bicol’s Trump Christian Luistro who earned gold medals in the 2017 Tokyo Swimming Championship in Japan in March.

PSL swimmers Kiara Acierto (7), Portia Jean Belo (8), Allister Corpuz (8), Sinagtala Cuevas (8), Ckryztyn Leonardo (6-under), Heleina Glorioso (8), Shinloah San Diego (9) and Ruth Denise Sula (9) will compete in the girls’ division while Jamesray Mishael Ajido (8), Charles Philip Andallo (8) and Leodd Dalman (8) will see action in the boys’ class.