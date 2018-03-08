PSL sends 20 bets to Tokyo tourney

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will send a 20-tanker contingent to the 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship that begins on Saturday at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Reigning PSL Swimmers of the Year Marc Bryan Dula (boys’ 11-12) of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (girls’ 11-12) of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque will be leading PSL’s campaign in the two-day meet.

The 11-year old Dula is fresh from winning medals in the 2018 Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand and Mojdeh from the 2018 Middle East Open Swimming Championship held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

“We’re all set for the Japan competition. All our swimmers are ready to compete, all are aiming to win gold medals for our country. It’s a very good exposure for them since most of the participants here are members of national junior teams in their respective countries,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other members of the team are Aishel Cid Evangelista of West Manila Christian School (boys’ 8-under), Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School (boys’ 9-10), Kiara Acierto of Cagayan de Oro City (girls’ 8-under), Lawrence Jacob Arabes (boys’ 15-18), Lawrence Isaac Arabes (boys’ 15-18), Julia Ysabelle basa (girls’ 9-10), Richelle Anne Callera (girls’ 8-under), Leonardo Dalman III (boys’ 13-14), Albren Jan Dayapdapan (boys’ 13-14), Christine Keith De Luna (girls’ 15-18), Lei Delos Trinos (girls’ 13-14), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 9-10), Lance Lotino (boys’ 13-14), Mervien Jules Mirandilla (boys’ 15-18), Alexander Radovan (boys’ 15-18), Coby Marcus Rivilla (boys’ 9-10) and Triza Tabamo (girls’ 9-10).

“We would like to thank the Filipino community in Tokyo for extending help to us especially Myles Briones Beltran, Katsumata Hiroshi, Arnel Punzalan, Lovely Ishii and Sachiko Inose. We are grateful to all of them and we want to dedicate this competition for them,” added Papa.

The PSL chief will be accompanied by PSL secretary general Maria Susan Benasa, operations manager Stephanie Sablan and veteran coach Alexandre Papa. The delegation is supported by The Manila Times.