PSL Sirib meet rolls off April 21

The country’s top young swimmers will vie for honors in the 135th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – 2nd Sirib Swimming Championship slated on April 21 to 22 at the Marcos Stadium Swimming Pool in Laoag, Ilocos Norte.

More than 500 tankers have already confirmed their attendance to the two-day meet with high hopes of earning berths for international tournaments lined up this year including the 2018 China Invitational Swimming Championship on May 5 to 7 in Shanghai, China.

Slots for the prestigious 2019 Summer World University Games are also up for grabs.

“We want to select swimmers as early as possible to train them for our international competitions. We want them to be 100 percent prepared both mentally and physically,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Heading the list of participants is Philippine national junior record holder Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque, who is currently making waves in the ongoing Palarong Pambansa in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Representing powerhouse National Capital Region, Mojdeh has so far won two gold medals to strengthen her bid to win the Most Outstanding Swimmer in the girls’ elementary division.

Also competing are reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy, Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing, Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia II and Francino Archer Corpuz, Aishel Cid Evangelista of West Manila Christian School and Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School-Legazpi.

“We would like to thank Sirib headed by its president Gem Ablan for hosting this event as well as MX3 Myrna Lagaya for supporting our grassroots development program. We are looking forward to another successful edition of our National Series,” added Papa.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers by age band while trophies await the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees.

Two swimmers (one male and one female) with the highest International Swimming Federation (FINA) points will get the President’s Trophy.