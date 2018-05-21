PSL snares three more medals in HK meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) earned one more gold and a couple of bronzes on the final day of the 2018 Stingrays Invitational Swimming Championships held at the Hong Kong International School swimming pool in Tai Tam, Hong Kong.

Christian Leyno sizzled anew in the boys’ 13-14, snaring the top honors in the 100m butterfly in one minute and 2.72 seconds for his second gold medal.

He ruled the 200m butterfly by virtue of his two-minute, 23.80-second showing in the opening day.

Leyno added two bronze medals in the 200m Individual Medley (2:28.70) and 50m freestyle (26.73).

For winning two gold and two bronze medals, Leyno bagged the Most Outstanding Swimmer in his age-band.

Overall, PSL got two golds and three bronzes.

Palarong Pambansa veteran Trump Christian Luistro pocketed a bronze in the boys’ 10-12 200m butterfly (3:10.11).

“We’re proud of these young swimmers for putting up a good fight against strong tankers from the region. It’s a good exposure for them and we’re hoping to bring them in other part of the world to further hone their skills,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

It was another successful stint for PSL following its impressive showing in the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships in China, Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Meet in Thailand, and Bolles School Sharks Invitational Swimming Meet in Florida.