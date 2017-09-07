PSL starts early screening for 2019 Universiade

This early, the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will start selecting swimmers for the 30th Summer World University Games to be held in Napoles, Italy in 2019.

Two qualifying events will be staged in Luzon – the 121st PSL National Series on September 23 at the Sibul Spring Nature Resort in Abucay, Bataan and the 122nd PSL National Series Rotary Challenge Long Course Swimming Meet on September 30 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

“PSL prepares two years before each Universiade competition. We are inviting all college students today and those who will be in college in 2019 to start training with the PSL and join the tryouts, which will be held nationwide. Please follow all important announcements on the PSL official websites,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL will also hold qualifying events in different parts of the Visayas and Mindanao to open the doors to aspiring swimmers who want to represent the country in the world meet.

“Last selection, we were messed up by someone who wants to destroy the PSL.

Nevertheless, our grassroots swimmers are now starting to become grown ups. The last selection was mostly PSi swimmers that decided join the PSL because they want the opportunity. Scholarships for college students can be arranged by PSL for deserving swimmers as we have so far done in the past,” added Papa.

PSL Chairman and former senator Nikki Coseteng will personally supervise the qualifying events in cooperation with the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (FESSAP) headed by its chief David Ong.

“We start training early so that the swimmers can be given opportunity to compete in international competitions before the next Universiade in Italy. I am very proud of our grassroots swimmers, who, at the moment are still in high school but will be eligible for the Universiade in 2021,” stressed Coseteng.

The PSL participated in the last four editions of the Universiade – in 2011 in Shenzhen, China, 2013 in Kazan, Russia, 2015 in Gwangju, South Korea and in the recently concluded 2017 edition in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

“So far, all swimmers of the PSL have had extensive training to compete in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, United Arab Emirates and Thailand. They have broken records of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling,” added Coseteng.

The PSL is recognized by the PSC as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

The Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), also accredits it.

