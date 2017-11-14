PSL Swim Meet Bicol rolls off today

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) goes to Bicol Region with the staging of the 125th PSL Short Course Swim Meet that begins today at the Mariner’s Polytechnic Colleges Foundation in Rawis, Legazpi City.

More than 200 tankers will be vying not only for medals but also for slots in international competitions in Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore.

“This is the 4th Swim Meet of Commodore Jaime Jimenez spearheaded by Falcon swim team headed by Awie Adornado and Ibalong Magayon Swim Club Arlon Rances. Commodore Dante Jimenez, president of Mariners Polytechnic Foundation helped the PSL by allowing the free use of the pool and accommodation in Rawis,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The age categories in the meet are six-under, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14 and 15-over for boys and girls.

The top three finishers will be awarded with medals while the Most Outstanding Swimmers get an individual trophy according to age band.

Trophies will also be awarded to the top three teams.

Swimmers from Bataan, Quezon Province, Laguna, Dipolog, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Naga City, Albay, Quezon City and other teams from Metro Manila have already confirmed attendance.

“By staging this kind of tournaments, we will be able to identify the swimmers who have the potential of becoming a champion in the future. This short course program of PSL helps a lot of swimmers sustain their interest and continue to train,” added Papa.

PSL Swimmer of the Year awardees Marc Bryan Dula and Trump Luistro will be leading the list of participants in the tournament supported by The Manila Times.

“We have a lot of international tournaments next year and as early as possible, we want to select swimmers to prepare them for that big competitions in 2018. We want to continue our winning streak in international level,” ended Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.