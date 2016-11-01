PSL swimmer breaks 3 UAAP juniors record

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East (UE) shone the brightest in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 swimming competitions as he broke three Philippine records in the juniors division.

Jacinto topped the 50m backstroke in 27.33 seconds and the 100m backstroke in 59.06 second to smash the UAAP marks of 28.61 and 1:01.85 both registered by Gabriel Lorenzo Castelo in the 2011 edition.

The 15-year-old Jacinto continued his dominating performance by ruling the 200m backstroke in 2:09.05, eclipsing the 2:14.58 old record of Akira Jose Carino in 2015.

More importantly, Jacinto erased the national records in the 50m backstroke (28.67) of Rafael Barreto, 200m backstroke (2:11.22) of John Clado, and his previous mark of 1:01.25 in 100m backstroke.

He was actually faster than senior tanker and national team member Axel Ngui, who submitted 27.73 in 50m backstroke and 1:00.38 in 100m backstroke, in the college division.

Sharing the spotlight was PSL Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas (UST), who nailed new mark in 200m Individual Medley via a 2:12.41-minute showing, besting the 2:14.68 old time of Alberto Batungbacal established three years ago.

Gwangju Universiade veteran Joy Rodgers of University of the Philippines (UP) also sizzled with four gold medals – 50m breaststroke (33.95), 100m breaststroke (1:16.03), 200m medley relay and 400m medley relay – and one silver 200m breaststroke while fellow UP bets Charize Juliana Esmero (100m backstroke, 1:08.45) and Pricila Loren Aquino (200m breaststroke, 2:48.29) got one gold each.

Gian Daniel Berino of UP, and Lyndon Herrera and Orlando Luis Reyes of UST took gold with their respective relay teams.

The other PSL medalists were UP’s Lans Rawlin Donato (two silvers and three bronzes), Drew Benett Magbag (two silvers and one bronze), Mae Rodgers of UP (one silver and one bronze), Christen Mercado (two bronzes), Isabel Baclig (one bronze), Anna Nicole Tan (one bronze) and Suzy Uy (one bronze); UST’s Jux Keaton Solita (two silvers) and Kyla Managuelon (one silver); Jason Mirabueno of National University (one bronze).

“I am static and happy to see PSL swimmers breaking Philippine national junior record as well as the UAAP records. It clearly show that our grassroots developmental program works,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“Prior to the UAAP we met Jacinto, Zamora and Magbag and we motivated them that there is Dubai waiting for them and just hit UAAP records. They did not fail the PSL family, indeed they are going to Dubai free airfare and accommodation as their reward,” added Papa.