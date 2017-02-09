PSL swimmers lead Tony Siddayao awardees

Three Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts head the list of Tony Siddayao awardees in the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) Annual Awards Night scheduled on February 13 at the Le Pavillon in Pasay City.

Philippine junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East, Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque will be recognized following their impressive showing in different international competitions.

The 15-year-old Jacinto broke three PH juniors records during the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 79 juniors swimming championship then won eight gold medals in the 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet in Singapore and three mints in the Hamilton Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dula, a Typhoon Yolanda survivor from Tacloban, earned 24 golds in five tournaments – Winter Kanto Plain Championship 2016 in Tokyo, Japan; 2016 Indian Ocean All-Stars Challenge in Perth, Australia; CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet 2016 in Hong Kong; 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet; and 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet in Tokyo, Japan.

For her part, Mojdeh won 38 gold medals in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship; Indian Ocean All-Stars Challenge; CNEF Stingrays Invitational Meet; 12th SICC Invitational Swim Meet; 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet; and Hamilton Swimming Championship.

The trio will be joined by gymnast Ancilla Mari Manzano, karter Khaz Romoff, skater Arielle Pascual, swimmer Maurice Sacho Ilustre, and triathletes Tara Borlan and Samantha Borlain.

Among noted winners of the award in the past years include Wesley So (chess), Kiefer Ravena (basketball), Norbert Torres (basketball), Dottie Ardina (golf), Ken Alieson Omengan (wushu), and Malvinne Ann Alcala (badminton).

Olympic silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz is the choice as 2016 Athlete of the Year. She is on top of the 92-man list of awardees to be honored.

The other awardees are Rio Paralympics bronze medalist Josephine Medina, Janelle Mae Frayna, tracksters Eric Shauwn Cray, Marestella Torres-Sunang and Mary Joy Tabal, tae kwon do jin Kirstie Elaine Alora, table tennis player Ian Lariba and weightlifter Nestor Colonia, Philippine poomsae team, world boxing champion Johnriel Casimero, golfer Yuka Saso and ONE championship lightweight title holder Eduard Folayang (major award); and Miguel Tabuena (Mr. Golf), Misagh Bahadoran (Mr. Football), Jeordan Dominguez (Mr. Tae kwon do), June Mar Fajardo (Mr. Basketball) and Mika Reyes (Ms. Volleyball).