PSL swimmers shine in Kenya meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts Rowena De Guzman and Risha De Guzman bagged 13 medals including seven golds in the 2016 Nairobi Swimming Association (NASA) National Invitational Swimming Championship held at the Coast International Academy in Mombassa, Kenya.

The 14-year-old Rowena earned four golds, three silvers and one bronze in the girls’ 13-14 category while the 10-year-old Risha contributed three minds and a couple of bronzes in the boys’ 10-11 event.

Rowena reigned supreme in the 200m Individual Medley in two minutes and 50.79 seconds then ruled the 50m butterfly (34.96), 50m breaststroke (41.63) and 50m backstroke (34.90).

She also copped silver medals in the 50m freestyle (30.93), 100m backstroke (1:18.89) and 200m backstroke (2:46.40), then bronze in the 100m freestyle.

Also making waves was Risha who topped the 200m IM in 3:02.22 as well as the 50m breastsroke (44.16) and 100m butterfly (1:31.12) before settling for bronze medals in the 100m breaststroke (1:40.02) and 50m butterfly (40.13).

PSL President Susan Papa hailed the impressive showing the De Guzman siblings, who are products of the association’s grassroots development program.

“PSL is happy with the exposure given to these young swimmers in Kenya. It’s one way of motivating them and giving them confidence. It is a job well done and I would like to congratulate the De Guzman siblings,” said Papa.

Rowena and Risha are members of the Braeburn Swimming.

Prior to the tournament, the De Guzmans also shone in the NASA Senior and Junior League Meet both held at the Gems International School in Nairobi early this month.

The De Guzman siblings set their sights on the NASA Sprints And Relays as well as the Distance Meet to be held in November at the Moi International Stadium in Kasarani, Nairobi.