PSL tanker breaks record in Invitational Midget meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) copped three gold, two silver and three bronze medals highlighted by a record-breaking feat from veteran international campaigner Richelle Anne Raine Callera at the start of the 23rd SSC Open Invitational Midget Swimming Championship on Saturday at the Singapore Swimming Club swimming pool in Singapore.

Fresh from winning the Most Outstanding Swimmer award in SICC Swimming International Championship, Callera delivered the country’s first gold medal in the tournament by topping the girls’ 7-year 25m butterfly.

Callera registered 16.52 seconds, shattering the two-year old mark of 17.82 seconds of Singaporean Viviene Chow in 2015.

Sharing the spotlight were Master Charles Janda and Kiara Acierto who contributed one gold medal each in their respective age bands.

Janda reigned supreme in the boys’ 8-year 25m backstroke with a time of 19.23 seconds while Acierto dominated the girls’ 7-year 25m backstroke in 21.18 seconds.

“It’s a good start for us here. We already reached our medal target which is five medals. Right now, we already have eight medals plus one new record. The kids are motivated. We still have one more day to compete and they are raring to win more medals for our country,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Multi-gold medal winner Aishel Cid Evangelista added a silver by winning the boys’ 7-year 25m backstroke (19.99 seconds) as well as Ruth Denise Sula who finished second in the girls’ 9-years 25m butterfly in 16.76 seconds.

The bronze medals were from Acierto in 25m butterfly (19.76), Janda in 25m butterfly (16.71) and the girls’ medley relay of Callera, Sula, Heleina Maria Glorioso and Ckryztyn Leonardo (1:27.96).

On Sunday, PSL shoots for more medals led by Tokyo Winter Swimming Championship gold medalist Trump Christian Luistro who will plunge into action in the boys’ 9-year 25m breaststroke and 25m freestyle.

Also seeing action are Shinloah San Diego (girls’ 9-year 25m freestyle), Glorioso (girls’ 8-year 25m freestyle), Alister Corpuz (girls’ 8-year 25m freestyle), Jamesray Mishael Ajido (boys’ 8-year 25m breaststroke), Charles Philip Andallo (boys’ 8-year 25m freestyle) and Leodd Dalman (boys’ 8-year 25m backstroke).

“We’re hoping for the best in the second day of the competition. It’s a good exposure for them. The region’s best tankers are here including from powerhouse Singapore – the home of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling,” added Papa.