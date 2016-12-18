PSL tankers add 12 more to Dubai gold medal haul

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) once again grabbed the spotlight by copping 12 more gold medals – three each from Philippine national junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto and Triza Haileyana Tabamo on Sunday in the 2016 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championship being held at the Gems Nations Academy in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The University of the East standout Jacinto dominated the boys’ 15-year backstroke 50m event with a sterling output of 27.92 seconds before bagging two more gold medals in the 200m (2:14.08) and 100m (59.92) categories.

“Based on his time here in Dubai, Jacinto could have won gold in the Asean Age-Group Swimming Championship held in Bangkok, Thailand recently. He’s improving from time to time and sending him to a high-level international competition like this in Dubai is a good exposure to further hone his skills,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Tabamo also made her presence felt by winning gold in the girls’ 9-year 400m Individual Medley (6:53.44), 50m backstroke (40.55) and 200m backstroke (3:13.10).

Albert Sermonia 2nd of Diliman Preparatory School, Kyla Soguilon of Sun Yat Sen School-Kalibo and Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College-Calapan also won gold medals in their respective events.

Sermonia topped the boys’ 11-year 200m butterfly (3:08.20), 100m freestyle (1:06.62) and 50m butterfly (33.89) while Soguilon ruled the girls’ 12-year 100m freestyle (1:05.37) and 50m butterfly (31.60). Malapitan finished first in the boys’ 13-year 50m butterfly (29.96).

The PSL contingent also earned additional six silvers and five bronzes.

Taking the silver in their respective events were University of Santo Tomas’ Sean Terence Zamora (boys’ 16-over 200m IM and 50m butterfly), Soguilon (200m backstroke and 100m backstroke), Tabamo (400m freestyle) and Sermonia (200m IM).

Meanwhile the winner of the bronze medals were Drew Benett Magbag of University of the Philippines (boys’ 16-over 200m IM), Jeffrey Michael Hirao of College of Saint Benilde (100m backstroke), Tabamo (50m butterfly), Sermonia (400m freestyle) and Malapitan (50m breaststroke).

Veteran international campaigner Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College Parañaque earlier won five gold medals in the girls’ 10-year 50m freestyle, 200m butterfly, 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m breaststroke.