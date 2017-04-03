PSL tankers add 6 more to Thailand medal haul

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) ended its campaign with six more medals that include four gold in the 2017 Thanyapura Swimming Championship held at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh claimed two more gold in the girls’ 9-10 – 200m Individual Medley and 50m freestyle – as well as Diliman Preparatory School tanker Lee Grant Cabral who also earned two mints in the boys’ 9-10 category – 50m freetyle and 200m IM.

Mojdeh and Cabral swept all the six events in their respective age groups.

The 10-year-old Mojdeh, a two-time Tony Siddayao awardee, earlier ruled the 50m butterfly, 200m breaststroke, 50m freestyle and 100m butterfly while Cabral, a veteran of international competitions, topped the 50m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 200m freestyle.

Lowestein Julian Lazaro and Sofia Beatriz Lopez won an additional two silver medals in the boys’ 13-14 50m freestyle (28.33) and girls’ 11-12 50m freestyle (32.97), respectively.

Overall, the PSL bagged 14 gold, six silver and four bronze medals.

Lazaro got a gold in the 50m butterfly (28.67) while DPS swimmer Albert Sermonia also chipped in one gold in the boys’ 11-12 100m butterfly (1:15.71).

DPS Female Athlete of the Year awardee Paula Carmela Cusing won silver medals in the girls’ 13-14 100m butterfly (1:20.12), 50m butterfly (33.25) and 100m backstroke (1:21.64).

“We’re so proud of these kids for giving honor to our country. It was a successful turnout at Thanyapura Invitational Swim Meet and we’re looking forward to win more medals in the next international competitions that we’ll be joining,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The PSL resumes its grassroots development program with the staging of the 112th PSL National Series on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City – a tournament that serves as qualifying tilt for international meets the association will be joining including the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia on April 15 to 16.