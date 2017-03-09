PSL tankers aim to bag 10 gold medals in Tokyo tourney

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be gunning for 10 gold medals in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship scheduled on March 11 to 12 at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

PSL President Susan Papa stressed that the 18-tanker Philippine delegation is all set to compete against the world’s best age-groupers including those from host Japan, the United States, China, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Vietnam and some European countries including Great Britain, Germany and Netherlands, among others.

“We expect to win 10 golds last year of the same month we won 13 golds. We hope to break more meet records this time. We want to thank Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William Ramirez for recognizing and supporting the Philippine Swimming League,” said Papa referring to the country’s 13-gold, seven-silver, six-bronze medal haul in the Winter Kanto Plain Championship held in March last year also in Tokyo.

Four records were broken by the PSL tankers and bagged three Most Outstanding Swimmer (MOS) awards – two from Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy.

PSL returned to Japan in October and grabbed 37 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze medals in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet held at the same venue.

Joining Mojdeh and Dula in the team are Sean Terence Zamora, Lee Grant Cabral, Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Tom Aubrey, Master Charles Janda, Trump Christian Lusitro, Joco Miguelle Delizo, Julianne Cristine Javier, Martin Jacob Pupos, Dave Angelo Tiquia, Jabrielle Marcos Delizo, Alexi Lucile Gapultos, Jacob Ethan Gapultos, Jude Austin Gapultos, Trixie Ortiguerra and Yshie Ortiguerra.

“It’s one of the toughest international tournaments that we’ll be joining since a lot of promising tankers from all over the region are expected to show up. But we’re ready. The kids are pumped up and raring to go for our country,” added Papa.

The PSL chief thanked District 2820 Club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation and Hiroshi Katsumata of Katsumata Boxing Promotions for supporting the team.