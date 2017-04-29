PSL tankers bag 22 golds in Doha tournament

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) started its campaign on a high note by winning 22 gold, six silver and two bronze medals in the opening day of the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships being held at the Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha, Qatar.

Filipino-Iranian Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh led the onslaught of the young Filiino tankers when she bagged eight golds and one silver in the girls’ 11-year category.

Mojdeh dominated the 400m Individual Medley, 200m butterfly, 200m backstroke, 50m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke, open 100m butterfly and open 50m then placed second in the open 50m backstroke.

“Jasmine Modjdeh won six gold medals in 11-year-old category and won another two golds in 12-under category beating older opponents in 50m breaststroke and 100m butterfly. She has eight events in all and courageously join the 12-year old category in butterfly and breaststroke,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also sharing the limelight was Filipino-British Heather White who claimed six golds in the 400m Individual Medley, 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 200m freestyle, one silver in open 100m butterfly and one bronze in 200m butterfly.

Ruben White chipped in gold medals in the boys’ 12-year 200m butterfly, 100m butterfly, open 100m butterfly and 50m breaststroke then copped silvers in the 100m freestyle, open 100m freestyle and 50m backstroke, and a bronze in the open 50m breaststroke.

The other medalists were Rowena De Guzman (three golds in 50m backstroke, open 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke), Reisha Melvin De Guzman (two golds in 200m butterfly and 50m breaststroke, one silver in 100m freestyle and one bronze in 200m backstroke).

“We are aiming for more gold medals in the second day of the competition. Our swimmers are in high morale and we’re looking forward to another set of gold medals come day two,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).