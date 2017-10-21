PSL tankers begin campaign in Buccaneer Invitational

Five young Filipina tankers are on the tip of the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) campaign in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship that begins today at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Philippine national junior record holder Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque will be the first to see action against older foes in the girls’ 11-12 200m Individual Medley and 100m breaststroke.

Also expected to win gold are Triza Haileyana Tabamo, Aubrey Tom, Kyla Soguilon and Richelle Anne Callera in the tournament that drew more than 500 tankers from different parts of the region.

Tabamo competes in the girls’ 9-10 200m IM and 100m freestyle while Tom takes part in the girls’ 9-10 100m backstroke and 200m freestyle events. Soguilon competes in the girls’ 11-12 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke, and Callera plunges into action in the girls’ 8-under 25m freestyle and 50m backstroke.

“We’re looking forward to a great start. A lot of good swimmers from different countries are here but the kids are motivated and ready to compete against their foreign counterparts and win medals for our country,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Seeing action in the boys’ class are Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (boys’ 9-10 200m IM and 100m backstroke) and Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 11-12 100m freestyle), Francino Corpuz (boys’ 9-10 100m freestyle), Paul Christian King Cusing (boys’ 15-over 400m IM), Albert Sermonia II (boys’ 11-12 200m IM), Aishel Cid Evangelista (boys’ 8-under 25m freestyle), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-under 50m backstroke), Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 9-10 200m IM), Arbeen Thruelen (boys’ 11-12 100m freestyle) and Kiara Acierto (girls’ 8-under 25m freestyle).

The other members of the team supported by the Philippine Sports Commission and The Manila Times are Charles Philip Andallo, Leodd Troy, Arabella Resado, Sophia Barcelo, Leah Buenaventura, Raindale Ching, Sofia Ching, Joaquin Mirasol, Chellsie Ramirez, Alexandra Rejuso, Kenshin Rejuso, Hanna Sales, Bien Santos, Martina Estrella and Chloe Laurente.

“The Filipino community here in Japan will be coming to support the team and we are grateful to them especially to Myles Briones Beltran and Hiroshi Katsumata for helping the delegation,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.