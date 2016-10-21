PSL tankers begin campaign in Tokyo tourney

TOKYO: Veteran international campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh and Kyla Soguilon will be gunning for medals when the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) opens its campaign in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship today at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool.

Mojdeh, an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque standout, vies for gold in the girls’ 9-10 200m Individual Medley while the Sun Yat Sen School-Kalibo tanker Soguilon shoots for the top honors in the girls’ 11-12 200m IM.

Aiming for medals in their respective events are Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy (boys’ 9-10 100m breaststroke), Paul Christian King Cusing of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 15-18 400m IM) and Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College-Calapan (boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly).

“We had a two-day brief training at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium in Setagaya district just to ensure that they are in good condition before the competition proper. A lot of good swimmers are expected to show up in the competition and we want them to be prepared both physically and mentally,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also seeing action in the opening day are Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 9-10 100m freestyle), Lowestein Julian Lazaro (boys’ 13-14 100m butterfly), Paula Carmela Cusing (girls’ 13-14 50m freestyle), Felice Alexis Reyes (girls’ 13-14 100m freestyle), Trump Christian Luistro (boys’ 8-under 25m freestyle), Angelo Macaraig (boys’ 11-12 100m breaststroke), Albert Sermonia (boys’ 11-12 200m IM) and Triza Haileyana Tabamo (girls’ 9-10 100m freestyle).

The other members of the team are Jylyiana Cassiopea Calibjo (girls’ 9-10 200m IM), Diane Fabicon (girls’ 15-18 100m freestyle), Tiffany Sanchez (girls’ 9-10 100m freestyle), Shyne Villagomeza (girls’ 13-14 100m freestyle), Lucio Cuyong II (boys’ 13-14 200m breaststroke), Zachie Gallegos (boys’ 13-14 200m freestyle), Jairus Laguindao (boys’ 13-14 100m butterfly), Edgar Danzel Roberto (boys’ 13-14 100m butterfly), Remogenes Sobretodo (boys’ 11-12 100m backstroke), Arbeen Miguel Thruelen (boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly) and John Rylle Villagomeza (boys’ 11-12 100m freestyle).

“We’re optimistic of our chances. Our swimmers are all set. They are ready to win medals for our country and we’re happy that at their young age, they already embrace that kind of huge responsibility of representing the country. We are hoping to win around eight to ten gold medals in this competition,” Papa said.

Joining Papa in the team are PSL Secretary General and International Affairs Director Maria Susan Benasa, and coaches Alex Papa, Jeffrey Medrano, Guia Llaguno and Ruben Thruelen.

“We would like to thank Philippine Sports Commission Chairman William “Butch” Ramirez for all the support he extended to the Philippine Swimming League. Our young swimmers are extra motivated since the PSC is now recognizing their efforts in bringing honors to our country,” added Papa.

EMIL C. NOGUERA