PSL tankers brace for 2017 Universiade

After a fruitful campaign in 2016, the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) now focus its sights on the prestigious 2017 Summer World University Games scheduled on August 19 to 30 in New Taipei City, Taiwan.

PSL President Susan Papa has so far named 87 swimmers in the initial list after series of tryouts held in different parts of the country since July in 2015.

Among the top candidates are standouts from University Athletic Association of the Philippines and National Collegiate Athletic Association as well as tankers from Western Visayas Region, Southern Tagalog Region and Central Luzon Region.

Leading the squad are University of the Philippines’ Drew Benett Magbag, Gian Daniel Berino, Lans Rawlin Donato, Namahig Asa Mahiwo and Christen Mercado; University of Santo Tomas’ Jux Solita; Mapua Institute of Technology’s Sean Elijah Enero; San Sebastian College-Recoletos’ Mhikcoloe Dominique Abina; College of Saint Benilde’s Jeffrey Michael Hirao; and National University’s Martin Pupos.

The other nominated swimmers are Emmanuel Adornado, Ernest Raphael Arceo, Joshua Balinas, Michael Bunag, Christian Andre Catacutan, Louie Martin Cesdorio, David De Layola, Emmanuel Rome Ysalakan Dela Cruz, Ryan Dimayuga, Sean Malachi Enero, Roger Dante Giron, Joshua Klein Gulayan, James Peter Hernandez, Leonard Licudo, Jan Vincent Llaguno, Randy Llantino, Alfred Karl Maglabe, Michael Martin, Jason Mirabueno, Sa muel Gregory Ongjoco, Sean Ortega, Marvin Paralisan, Nathan Cheng, Raymund Sevilla, Kobe Soguilon, Joshua Casino, Guillermo Clemente 4th, Christian Dimaculangan, Rogelio Frias, John Gurango, Joshua Junsay, Jose Lavina, Robi Mangi linan and Christopher Wong.

Leading the women’s team are Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Ma. Claire Adorna, NCAA record holder Andrea Pacheco of Benilde and Gwangju Universiade veteran Joy Rodgers of UP along with Priscila Aquino, Leichelle Buenaventura, Rome Corpuz, Celine Cusing, Gianna Data, Alic Dela Cruz, Annyka Dela Cruz, Princess Estal, Ma. Eliza Estrecho, Carmenrose Matabuena, Angelica Medrano, Jazmine Mirasol, Isabella Olivares, Trisha Oliveros, Jaymee Ortega, Julian Pupos, Roerena Quesada, Macy Reyes, Stephanie Sablan, Alliah Saliendra, Ana Tan, Julianne Torres, Martina Villanueva, Aubrey Ybanez, Genevieve Zamora, Joanah Alquizar, Elizabeth Belarmino, Frances Cabrera, Maurize Dabi, Katrina Garcia, Aresa Lipat, Mia Mantaring, Chloe Medina, Love Muyalde, Mary Jho Muyalde, Gwen Prejula, River Salonga, April Sipalay, Wina Tecson and Helena Teope.

The swimmers were selected based on the qualifying times set by the PSL and Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines Universiade monitoring and preparation committee headed by its chairman Robert Calo.

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity and we want these young tankers to experience this kind of world-class competition. A lot of Rio Olympics veterans are coming and also those who are preparing for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020,” said Papa.