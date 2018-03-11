PSL tankers break records in Japan Age-Group swim meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) has made its presence felt in the 2018 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship being held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan by racking up 11 gold, 10 silver and three bronze medals highlighted by Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh’s record-breaking feat.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout reigned supreme in the girls’ 11-12 100m butterfly, clocking one minute and 6.86 seconds to shatter the 1:07.85 old mark of Japanese Hannah Kwamura in the open division in 2013, and the 1:09.15 area record of Japanese Sim Minegishi established 28 years ago.

The Palarong Pambansa-bound Mojdeh completed a triple treat as she ruled the100m breaststroke (1:08.96) and 200m Individual Medley (2:33.02).

“It was a stunning performance from the amazing Jasmine Mojdeh, breaking the open and area records registered more than 20 years ago. We’re so elated with our swimmers’ showing here and we’re expecting more in the coming event,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Sharing the spotlight was Richelle Anne Callera, who dominated the girls’ 8-under -25m butterfly in 17.52 seconds, matching the 17.52 open division record of Ai Uchiyama in 2008.

Callera also topped the 100m IM (1:33.06) to up her gold-medal haul to three after winning the 25m freestyle title in the opening day.

Ormoc’s Coby Marcus Rivera was also unstoppable in the boys’ 9-10, winning gold medals in the 200m IM (2:48.24), 100m butterfly (1:16.59) and 50m backstroke (36.26) while opening-day gold medalist Aishel Cid Evangelista of West Manila Christian School continued his sterling performance by ruling the boys’ 8-under 100m IM (1:25.28) and 25m butterfly (17.69).

Cagayan de Oro City’s Kiara Acierto also won gold in the girls’ 8-under 25m backstroke (22.20).

Meanwhile, the members of the team who won silver medals were Wisenheimer Academy tanker Marc Bryan Dula in boys’ 11-12 100m butterfly (1:11.68) and 50m backstroke (34.42); Julia Ysabelle Basa in girls’ 9-10 200m IM (3:04.91); Albren Jan Dayapdapan in boys’ 13-14 200m breaststroke (2:33.79) and 100m backstroke (1:10.53); Triza Tabamo in girls’ 9-10 50m freestyle (31.21) and 50m backstroke (36.53); Acierto in 25m butterfly (19.62); and the girls’ 200m crescendo medley relay (2:25.41) and boys’ 200m crescendo medley relay (2:07.09).

Lance Arcel Lotino (boys’ 13-14 200m breaststroke, 2:44.02), Leonardo Dalman III (boys’ 13-14 400m freestyle, 4:55.06) and Dula (200m IM,2:42.00) won bronze.

“We won’t be tired of expressing our gratitude to the Filipino community here in Japan especially Myles Briones Beltran, Hiroshi Katsumata, Arnel Punzalan, Lovely Ishii and Sachiko Inose for helping us. They’re such a big help to us and we’re so thankful to them,” added Papa.

So far, the PSL has won 13 gold, 11 silver and four bronze medals in the tournament participated in by strong teams from Japan, China and some European countries.