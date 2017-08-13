PSL tankers cop 23 more golds in Singapore meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) continued its impressive showing in the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship as they won 23 more gold medals on the second day at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore.

This time, Aishel Cid Evangelsta and Richelle Anne Raine Callera were at the forefront of PSL’s campaign as they break two records in their respective age groups.

Evangelista established new marks in the boys’ 7-under 50m freestyle in 36.83 seconds and 100m backstroke via a 1:34.98 clocking while Callera nailed new records in the girls’ 7-under 50m freestyle (39.29) and 100m freestyle 1:28.19.

Evangelista also anchored the boys’ 7-under team to a 2:47.10 record-breaking feat in the 4x50m freestyle relay along with Jude Agustin Gapultos, Jeanne Dominic Bongotan and Kevin Chan.

Also setting new records in their pet events were Kyla Soguilon in girls’ 12-13 100m backstroke (1:13.02), Andrea Pacheco in girls’ 18-over 50m backstroke (34.79) and Kiara Acierto in girls’ 7-under 100m backstroke (1:44.32).

Earlier in the day, Soguilon topped the 50m freestyle (29.94) and Pacheco dominated the 50m freestyle (29.81).

The other gold medalists were reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy (boys’ 10-11 100m backstroke, 1:17.83), Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School (boys’ 10-11 50m freestyle, 30.10), Rey Angelo Capistrano (boys’ 12-13 100m backstroke, 1:14.22), Martina Anela Estrella (girls’ 8-9 50m freestyle, 37.62, and 200m Individual Medley, 3:21.97) and Nathan Sason (boys’ 12-13 50m freestyle, 28.61) as well as the girls’ 7-under 4x50m freestyle relay (Callera, Kiara Acierto, Tara Beard and Gwyneth Annayo), girls’ 8-9 4x50m freestyle relay (Estrella, Mikhaela Bliss Dula, Kate Roberto and Jenn Sermonia), boys’ 12-13 4x50m freestyle relay (Sason, Ruben White, Albert Sermonia II and Neil Salvador), girls’ 12-13 4x50m freestyle relay (Soguilon, Hannah Ataza, Jindsy Dasion and Chloe Laurente), boys’ 14-15 4x50m freestyle relay (Mac Quiambao, Chad Espinas, Enzo Malayang and Lucio Cuyong II), girls’ 16-17 4x50m freestyle relay (Louise Cortes, Kristin Austria, Danielle Pelayo and Bea Quiambao), and the girls’ 18-over 4x50m freestyle relay (Pachecho, Veronika Abalos, Marian Fernandez and Angela Sergio).

Besides the 23 golds, PSL secured 16 silvers from Austria, Salvador, Espinas, Chan, Acierto, Heather White, Albert Sermonia II, Master Charles Janda, Triza Tabamo, Paul Christian King Cusing, the boys’ 8-9 4x50m freestyle relay, boys’ 10-11 4x50m freestyle relay, girls’ 10-11 4x50m freestyle relay, girls’ 14-15 4x50m freestyle relay, boys’ 18-over 4x50m freestyle relay, and the Open Mixed 4x50m freestyle relay.

There were 12 bronzes also added in the bag coming from Risha Melvin De Guzman, Gregg Marasigan, Bea Quiambao, Jude Gapultos, Tara Beard, Armaine Bayubay, Chloe Laurente, Ann Purisima, Danielle Pelayo, Nathan Cheng, Tabamo and the boys’ 16-17 4x50m freestyle relay.

So far, PSL has 44 gold medals with more gold medals at stake in the third and final day of the competition.

“We’re happy with the results that we’re getting here. We would like to thank the Philippine Sports Commission for supporting us as well as our No. 1 supporter Sonia Baltazar for sponsoring some of our swimmers. We also extend our gratitude to Sen. Nikki Coseteng for continuously helping the Philippine Swimming League,” said President Susan Papa.