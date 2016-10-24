PSL tankers cop 26 more medals

TOKYO: Philippine Swimming League (PSL) bagged 26 more medals including 14 golds on the final day of the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship on Monday held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool here.

Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque was unstoppabe as she smashed two more meet records—the girls’ 9-10 100m butterfly (1:11.95) and the 100m Individual Medley (1:15.86), erasing the 1:18.83 and 1:20.35 old marks, respectively.

Hope Christian School-Legazpi bet Trump Christian Luistro also grabbed the limelight by claiming three gold medals – boys’ 8-under 50m freestyle (37.59), 25m backstroke (21.05) and 100m IM (1:32.80) – while Rio Lorenzo Malapitan of Divine Word College-Calapan copped two mints in the boys’ 11-12 50m breaststroke (34.34) and 100m IM (1:09.18).

Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy (boys’ 9-10 50m backstroke, 37.91), Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral (boys’ 9-10 100m butterfly, 1:20.00) and Albert Sermonia 2nd (boys’ 11-12 100m butterfly, 1:15.06), Tiffany Shaine Sanchez (girls’ 9-10 50m backstroke, 41.27), Kyla Soguilon (girls’ 11-12 100m IM, 1:12.64), and the girls’ 9-10 200m medley relay (2:40.41) and girls’ 13-14 400m medley relay (5:37.78) also delivered gold medals.

“I’m so elated with the outcome of our performance here in Tokyo. We’ve surpassed our medal target and I’m so proud of these young swimmers who really fought hard until the very end of the competition just to give honors to our country,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Another Diliman Preparatory School tanker Paula Carmela Cusing chipped in one silver in the girls’ 13-14 200m butterfly (3:02.91) along with Malapitan (50m freestyle, 28.37), Soguilon (50m freestyle, 29.59, and 50m backstroke, 33.02), Mojdeh (50m breaststroke, 41.48), Sanchez (50m breaststroke, 45.23), and the boys’ 9-10 200m medley relay (2:49.30).

Earning bronze medals on the final day were Dula (100m butterfly), Cabral (50m breaststroke), Lowestein Julian Lazaro (boys’ 13-14 50m freestyle, 27.94), Triza Haileyana Tabamo (girls’ 9-10 50m freestyle, 33.12), and the boys’ 11-12 200m medley relay (2:23.39).

“I’m hoping that these kids learned a lot in this competition including self-discipline, strategies, styles and other factors that they could apply and share to other swimmers back home,” added Papa, who was accompanied by PSL Secretary General and International Affairs Director Maria Susan Benasa, NCR Regional Director Joan Mojdeh, and coaches Alex Papa and Jeffrey Medrano.