PSL tankers cop 55 medals, crush records in Tokyo meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) contingent bagged a total of 55 medals—13 gold, 31 silver and 11 bronze—highlighted by six new records in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Last year’s PSL Female Promising Swimmer awardee Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque led the charge of the team as she won six gold and one silver, and notched five new records in the girls’ 9-10 category.

Dave Angelo Tiquia of National University, Aubrey Tom of International Learning Academy of Cainta, Master Charles Janda of Ichtus Swim Team and Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School also won gold medals in their respective age groups.

Tiquia got two gold, five silver and one bronze in the boys’ 13-14 while Tom copped two gold, four silver and one bronze in the girls’ 9-10, Janda earned two gold, and seven silver in the boys’ 8-under, and Cabral delivered one gold, five silver and three bronze in the boys’ 9-10.

“It was a great campaign. Winning 13 gold medals in a tough field like this is a huge achievement for us. Our swimmers proved that we could be at par with those great swimmers from other countries. We just need to give them proper training and exposure just like what we’re doing in PSL,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The other medal winners were Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy (eight silver and one bronze in boys’ 9-10), Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School (six silver and three bronze in boys’ 8-under), Triza Tabamo of Holy Spirit School-Tarlac (three silver and two bronze in girls’ 9-10) and Jacob Ethan Gapultos of Tarlac (three silver in boys’ 8-under).

The other PSL swimmers who made their presence felt were Julianne Javier (two silver in girls’ 13-14), Jude Austin Gapultos (two silver in boys’ 8-under), Sean Terence Zamora (one silver and two bronze in boys’ 15-18), Joco Delizo (one silver and one bronze in boys’ 13-14), Jabrielle Marcos Delizo (one silver in boys’ 9-10) and Martin Pupos (one bronze in boys’ 15-18).

Papa expressed gratitude to the Filipino-Japanese community in Tokyo led by District 2820 Club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation and Hiroshi Katsumata of Katsumata Boxing Promotions for supporting the team.