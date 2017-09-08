PSL tankers dive into Midget swim meet action

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) will be shooting for five medals when the 23rd SSC Open Invitational Midget Swimming Championship unfolds today at the Singapore Swimming Club swimming pool in Singapore.

Veteran campaigners Aishel Cid Evangelista and Richelle Anne Raine Callera will start the country’s campaign as they vie for gold medals in their respective events.

Evangelista hopes to deliver in the boys’ 7-year 25m butterfly and the 25m backstroke categories while Callera plunges into action in the girls’ 7-year 25m butterfly and 25m freestyle events.

“The kids are pumped up. They are raring to compete against the region’s best young tankers. Unfortunately, the organizers allow swimmers to enter in just two events. We’re still optimistic of our chances here,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Also seeing action in the opening day are Kiara Acierto (girls’ 7-year 25m backstroke), Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-year 25m butterfly), Ckryztyn Leonardo (girls’ 6-under 25m butterfly), Heleina Marlo Glorioso (girls’ 8-year 25m butterfly), and Portia Belo, Alister Corpuz and Sinagtala Cuevas – all three competing in the girls’ 8-year 25m butterfly.

The other members of the team are Shinloah San Diego (9) and Ruth Denise Sula (9) in girls’ division, and Trump Christian Luistro (9), Jamesray Mishael Ajido (8), Charles Philip Andallo (8) and Leodd Dalman (8) in boys’ class.

“It’s a good exposure for them. A lot of good young swimmers for the Asean region are here. So basically, these are the same swimmers whom they’ll meet in the future,” stressed Papa.

Last month, the PSL copped 194 medals including 72 gold to win the overall title in the SICC Invitational Swimming Championship held at the Singapore Island Country Club.

Evangelista and Callera were two of the eight Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees during the Singapore meet.

The PSL is recognized by the PSC as the official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

The Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU), also accredits it.