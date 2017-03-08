PSL tankers fly to Tokyo tourney

A strong 18-tanker Philippine Swimming League (PSL) delegation will be leaving today to compete in the prestigious 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship to be held from March 11 to 12 at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Veteran international campaigners Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy will spearhead the country’s campaign in the two-day meet.

Joining team are reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas, Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School, Triza Haileyana Tabamo of Tarlac and Tom Aubrey of International Learning Academy of Cainta.

Also in the team are Master Charles Janda, Trump Christian Lusitro, Joco Miguelle Delizo, Julianne Cristine Javier, Martin Jacob Pupos, Dave Angelo Tiquia, Jabrielle Marcos Delizo, Alexi Lucile Gapultos, Jacob Ethan Gapultos, Jude Austin Gapultos, Trixie Ortiguerra and Yshie Ortiguerra.

“The field is tough but these swimmers are no pushovers. They’ll be fighting for medals, they prepared hard for this and we’re hoping to put up a good fight against their foreign counterparts. It’s a good venue to gauge their skills and learn from this experience,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Besides Papa, the other officials in the team are delegation head Marcelino Dalen, PSL secretary general Maria Susan Papa, coach Alex Papa and National Capital Region (NCR) regional director Joan Melissa Mojdeh.

Last October, PSL won 37 gold, 14 silver and 20 bronze medals in the 2016 Buccaneer Invitational Swim Meet also held in Tokyo where the Filipino tankers established seven new meet records.

Mojdeh took charge in that competition, winning six gold medals—all in record fashions—and a couple of silvers to bag the Most Oustanding Swimmer in the girls’ 10-year category.

Dula also shone with two golds, three silvers and two bronzes and went on to win the boys’ 9-year MOS plum.

“PSL would like to thank District 2820 club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen as PSL head delegation, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation, and Hiroshi Katsumata owner of Katsumata Boxing Promotions,” added the PSL chief.