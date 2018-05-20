PSL tankers pocket two medals in HK meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers copped one gold and one bronze in the opening day of the 2018 Stingrays Invitational Swimming Championships being held at the Hong Kong International School swimming pool in Tai Tam, Hong Kong.

Christian Leyno made his presence felt in the boys’ 13-14 200m butterfly as he submitted two minutes and 23.80 seconds to claim the country’s first gold medal in the tournament participated in by more than 300 tankers.

Leyno outclassed Max Tian Yang Xu of Hong Kong International School (2:27.77) and Frac Payer Emeric Yat-long of Manta Swimming Team (2:45.68), who got the silver and bronze, respectively.

Legazpi City pride Trump Christian Luistro, on the other hand, settled for bronze in the boys’ 10-12 200m butterfly.

The Palarong Pambansa veteran checked in at three minutes and 10.11 seconds – way far than the 2:45.89 time of gold medallist Paul Hebrard of Hong Kong International School and 3:05.49 output of silver medallist Thomas Chan of Manta Swimming Team.

Leyno shoots for more medals when he plunges into action in the 100m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 200m Individual Medley, 100m butterfly and 50m freestyle events.

Luistro also aims to bounce back in the 200m Indivdual Medley, 200m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 200m freestyle and 50m freestyle categories.

“It’s just the start of the competition and we’re hoping to get more medals in the second day. The competition is really tough but these swimmers are not backing down,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

PSL is fresh from successful campaigns in the 2018 Shanghai Invitational Swimming Championships in China, Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Australia, Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Meet in Thailand, and Bolles School Sharks Invitational Swimming Meet in Florida.