PSL tankers post strong start in Thanyapura meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) started strong in the 2017 Thanyapura Swimming Championship after winning 10 medals including four gold in the opening day at the Thanyapura Swimming Pool in Phuket, Thailand.

Veteran international campaigner Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque led the squad as she claimed the country’s first gold medal by topping the girls’ 9-10 100m butterfly.

The two-time Philippine Sportswriters Association Tony Siddayao awardee submitted one minute and 11.13 seconds to outclass silver medalist Sherya Kamal of Thailand and bronze winner Lee Sze Ng of Singapore.

Diliman Preparatory School’s Lee Grant Cabral also made his presence felt by earning two gold in the boys’ 9-10 category while another DPS standout Albert Sermonia chipped in one gold in the boys’ 11-12 division.

Cabral topped the 100m butterfly in 1:18.22 then ruled the 200m freestyle via an impressive 2:41.56 showing.

Not to be outdone was Sermonia who pocketed the top honors in the 100m butterfly by virtue of his 1:15.71 performance.

Sermonia also secured two silver medals in the 400m freestyle (5:18.37) and 200m freestyle (2:25.34) events.

Sofia Beatriz Lopez added two silvers – girls’ 11-12 50m backstroke (37.87) and 100m butterfly (1:26.56) – so as DPS tanker Paula Carmela Cusing who wound up second in the girls’ 13-14 100m butterfly (1:20.12).

The lone bronze was delivered by Isabela’s Lowestein Julian Lazaro in boys’ 13-14 50m backstroke (32.22).

“It’s just the start of the competition and we’re looking forward to win more medals for our country. The kids are pumped up and raring to go up against their foreign counterparts. We’re optimistic of reaching our gold medal target here,” said PSL Regional Director and Delegation Head Joan Mojdeh.

In 2015, PSL bagged 14 gold medals in the Thanyapura meet with Marikina Aquabears’ Aubrey Tom leading the team with seven mints.

“It’s a good exposure for our young swimmers. They need this kind of [high-level] competition to improve their skills and self-confidence,” added Mojdeh.

PSL is fresh from winning 13 gold, 31 silvers and 11 bronzes in the 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship held in Tokyo in March.