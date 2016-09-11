PSL tankers shine in Singapore Midget Meet

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) wrapped up its campaign with two gold, three silver and two bronze medals in the 22nd SSC Open Invitational Midget Meet on Sunday at the Singapore Swimming Club competition pool in Singapore.

International Learning Academy of Cainta standout Aubrey Tom copped another gold, this time in the girls’ 9-year event 25-meter freestyle where she registered 15.27 seconds.

Trizia Haileyana Tabamo completed a 1-2 punch for the Philippines as she secured the silver medal via a 15.53-second showing, beating Singaporean Ting Qi Wee who settled for bronze with a time of 15.68 seconds.

Tom bagged her first gold on the opening day following her impressive 15.85-second performance in the 25m butterfly event.

Weisenheimer Academy’s Marc Bryan Dula claimed one silver and one bronze in the boys’ 9-year category while Master Charles Janda also earned one silver and one bronze in the boys’ 7-year class.

Dula wound up second in the 25m butterfly (15.54) and third in the 25m backstroke (17.79) while Janda took the silver in the 25m butterfly (19.39) then bronze in the 25m backstroke (22.40) of the tournament participated by China, Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia and host Singapore.

“It was a tremendous winnings for our veteran swimmer and a great exposure for our beginners. Our grassroots development program is gaining each year. The nine-year-old below swimmers are now very active and we are producing more swimmers from grassroots,” said PSL President Susan Papa, who as accompanied by PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, and coaches Alex Papa, Aidar Umih and Greg Sumile.

Also in the team are Estelle Margaret Mendez, Asha Segotier, Princess Jasmine Moelter, Alaina Arquiza, Gregory Miles Sumile, Tyrone Somera, Miguel Mujar, Joey Del Rosario, Tara Beard, Louisse Lana Ballesteros, Jieon Andre Balota, Armaine Victoria Bayubay, Zevastiane Grey Buhain, Ember Kirsten Cahigan, Aizen John Episcope, Samantha Gail Inkee, Joshua Ezekiel Jordan, Noel Jazen Nunez, Naomi Kim Quiam¬bao, Lorenzo Yvanliel Regalado, Kate Zaira Roberto, Simone Toira Rosayaga, Thyrone Somera, Euri Sean Raphael Torrefiel and Jaden Will Valin.