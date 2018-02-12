PSL tankers Thruelen, Mojdeh shine in Palaro NCR meet

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standouts Arbeen Miguel Thruelen and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh were named Most Bemedalled Swimmers in elementary division of the 2018 Palarong Pambansa National Capital Region qualifying tournament held at the Marikina Sports Complex.

Thrulen, an Our Lady of Fatima University tanker, grabbed seven gold medals to pocket the top honors in the boys’ class while Mojdeh, an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque bet, claimed five gold, one silver and one bronze medals in winning the top spot in the girls’ category.

Thrulen dominated the 100m butterfly (1:06), 100m freestyle (1:01), 50m butterfly (29.0), 50m backstroke (31.0) and 50m freestyle (27.0), and was part of the two teams that won gold in relay.

On the other hand, Mojdeh copped five individual gold medals in 200m Individual Medley (2:39.19), 100m butterfly (1:10.69), 50m breaststroke (37.90), 50m butterfly (30.90) and 100m breaststroke (1:23.16).

She also had one silver and one bronze in relay events.

“When we started seven years ago, these kids were only three years old trying to learn to swim. Arbeen is a product of PSL grassroots. His parent Manny Thruelen is likewise a product and pioneer of PSL grassroots. This is what PSL had produced after seven years,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“They are now 11, 12 years old and are coming out best in their elementary level. The truth is those are now in high school also came from PSL but once recruited by the Philippine Swimming Incorporated-member schools, they are prohibited to continue their development process. In other words they are prohibited to join PSL events.

Thus, their improvement is being hampered,” she stressed.

The other PSL swimmers that saw action in the tournament were Angela Torrico, Maxine Dalmacio, Sophia

Beatrice Lopez, Hannah Sales and Lee Grant Cabral, who earned medals in their respective events.

Torrico got two gold and two bronze medals while Dalmacio took home two gold medals.

Lopez had three silvers while Sales and Cabral won one bronze each.

The 11-year old Mojdeh, the reigning Female Swimmer of the Year, will be competing in the 2018 Middle East Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates next week while Thruelen takes part in the 2018 TYR Bolles School Sharks May Competition in Jacksonville, Florida in May.

For his part, Cabral is one of the PSL tankers who will vie for honors in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand also next week.