PSL tankers win 6 gold in Perth tourney opener

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) copped six gold medals in the opening day of the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge being held at the HBF Challenge Stadium in Perth, Australia.

Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College Parañaque and Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas led the squad with two gold medals each while siblings Jana Kim Frauline Del Rosario and Joey Del Rosario of De La Salle-Zobel chipped in one gold apiece after dominating their respective age-groups.

Mojdeh bagged her first gold when she ruled the girls’ 9-10 50m butterfly in 31.80 seconds then earned another in the 50m freestyle via an impressive 31.01-second showing in the tournament participated in by more than 600 tankers.

Zamora also had a stellar performance in the boys’ 15-16, topping the 50m butterfly (26.40) and 50m freestyle (25.00) while Jana Kim Frauline won another gold for the Philippines by topping the girls’ 9-10 100m breaststroke (1:41.75).

Jana Kim Fraulin added a silver by finishing second in the girls’ 9-10 50m butterfly (35.84).

For his part, Joey was a member of Team Asia that won the 200m freestyle relay gold.

“It’s a great start for us. We only have four swimmers this time and each one of them already has a gold medal. We’re looking for more gold medals as the tournament progresses,” said PSL National Capital Region Director and Delegation Head Joan Mojdeh.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country because of its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).