PSL Team to begin campaign in Qatar meet

Five Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will be gunning for gold medals in the 2017 Hamilton Aquatics Long Course Swimming Championships beginning today at the Hamad Aquatics Centre in Doha, Qatar.

Veteran international campaigner Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque will once again spearhead the country’s campaign in the two-day meet that drew more than 600 competitors from different parts of the Middle East.

Mojdeh hopes to sweep all her 12 events in the girls’ 10-year category including her favorite events – the 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke and 200m breaststroke.

The two-time recipient of the PSA Tony Siddayao Award will also shoot for the gold in the 400m individual medley, 200m individual medley, 50m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 200m backstroke.

Mojdeh is fresh from a successful campaign in the 2017 Indian Ocean All-Star Challenge in Perth, Australia where she won eight gold medals. She won another six gold medals in the 2017 Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand.

Also expected to win medals for the PSL are British School Manila standouts Heather White and Ruben White as well as siblings Rowena Mariel De Guzman and Risha Melvin De Guzman, who are all seeing action in 10 events in their respective age groups.

“We’re looking forward to another fruitful campaign here in Doha. It’s part of our program and we’re happy that we’re able to provide international exposure to these young swimmers,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Last week, the PSL won 65 gold, 62 silver and 31 bronze medals in the 2017 Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Swimming Meet held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Triza Tabamo of Tarlac Mako led the team with 12 gold medals each.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).

