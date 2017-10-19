PSL team braces for Buccaneer Invitational

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) is sending a 30-tanker team to the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship that begins on Saturday at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Reigning Swimmers of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque and Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy will be leading the squad together will Diliman Preparatory School standouts Paul Christian King Cusing, Lee Grant Cabral, Albert Sermonia II and Francino Archer Corpuz.

Also expected to deliver are Marikina Aquabears bets Charles Philip Andallo and Aubrey Tom, Dipilog Aqua Warriors swimmers Kiara Acierto and Leodd Troy, Arbeen Miguel Thruelen of Aqua Sprintz, and Trump Christian Luistro of Hope Christian School-Legazpi.

The other members of the team are Arabella Resado, Sophia Barcelo, Leah Buenaventura, Raindale Ching, Sofia Ching, Aishel Cid Evangelista, Joaquin Mirasol, Kyla Soguilon, Chellsie Ramirez, Alexandra Rejuso, Kenshin Rejuso, Hanna Sales, Bien Santos, Martina Estrella, Chloe Laurente, Richelle Callera, Master Charles Janda and Triza Tabamo.

“The Japan competition is always a tough competition for us. It’s a good opportunity for our young swimmers to experience competing internationally. It will help them in building their character and confidence,” said PSL President Susan Papa who will be accompanied by Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, Marcelino Dalen of Rotary Club, and coaches Alex Papa and Ariel Compas.

Papa also expressed gratitude to the Filipino community in Japan led by Myles Briones Beltran and Hiroshi Katsumata and members Joy Manuel, Rowena Ashina, Cindy Sotooka, Espie Mejia, Lynn Danforth, Helen Nakamura and Yumi Yoshiyuki for raising funds for PSL tankers

“We would also like to thank the Filipino commnity in Japan led by Myles Briones Beltran and Hiroshi Katsumata and also Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Butch Ramirez and his commissioners for approving the much needed help extended to PSL,” added Papa.

