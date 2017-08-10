PSL team flies to SICC Invitational

A strong 75-tanker Philippine Swimming League (PSL) delegation will be vying for gold medals in the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship scheduled on August 12 to 13 at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore.

Leading the squad are reigning PSL Swimmer of the Year awardees Marc Bryan Dula of Wisenheimer Academy and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque – both consistent gold medal winners in international competitions.

Also expected to deliver are Wisenheimer Academy’s Mikhaela Bliss Dula, Learning Garden Montessori School’s Recz Edward Agustin and College of Saint Benilde’s Andrea Pacheco – a gold medalist and record holder in the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

Seeing action in SICC tournament for the first time is Nathan Sason who won medals in the 2017 Western Australia State Swimming Championship while Diliman Preparatory School standouts Lee Grant Cabral, Paul Christian King Cusing, Paula Carmela Cusing, Albert Sermonia II and Jenn Sermonia are also eyeing for gold medals in their respective events.

“It’s one the biggest delegations that we would send in an international competition. We want to give proper exposure to these young kids. It’s a good venue to hone their skills and meet new friends from other countries,” said President Susan Papa.

The other members of the team are Arbeen Thruelen, Vaughn Benedict Tirazona, Raine Tumulac, Andrea Abalos, Veronika Abalos, Gwyneth Annayo, Armaine Bayubay, Jeanne Bongotan, Nathan Cheng, Marian Fernandez, Elaine Galang, Seth Romero, Euri Torrefiel, Tara Beard, Holly Beard, Heather White, Ruben White, Louise Ligutan, Gregg Marasigan, Lucio Cuyong, Kate Roberto, Kyla Soguilon, Ann Purisima and Marielle Montenegro.

“The SICC has been the training ground of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling and we’re hoping that some of our swimmers break the records of Schooling in this year’s competition. Sean Terence Zamora has already broken some of his records,” added Papa.

Also in the delegation are Kevin Chan, Ara Resado, Uno Resado, Alister Corpuz, Francino Corpuz, Leo Salibio, John Salinel, Kiara Acierto, Leodd Dalman, Risha De Guzman, Rowena De Guzman, Jindsy Dasion, Chad Espinas, Anton Malayang, Enzo Malayang, Bea Quiambao, Mac Quiambao, Trump Luistro, Geoel Agcaracar, Aishel Cid Evangelista, Kristin Austria, Alexandra Cortes, Martina Estrella, Chloe Laurente, Coby Rivilla, Hannah Ataza, Jayani Balutan, Rey Capistrano, Max Rosario, Ethan Sergio, Angela Sergio, Sharmaine Sumampong, Richelle Callera, Master Charles Janda, Alexi Gapultos, Jacob Gapultos, Danielle Pelayo, Triza Tabamo and Neil Salvador.

Former Senator Nikki Coseteng will be the head of delegation.

Joining her are PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, PSL Regional Director for National Capital Region Joan Mojdeh, PSL Board Member Sonia Baltazar, and coaches Alex Papa, Ruben Thruelen, Cezar Castro III and Ariel Compas.