PSL team plunges into Tokyo tourney action

Eight Philippine Swimming League (PSL) tankers will open the country’s campaign in the prestigious 2017 Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship beginning today at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary-Parañaque, Aubrey Tom of International Learning Academy of Cainta, Triza Haileyana Tabamo of Holy Spirit of Tarlac and Julianne Cristine Javier of National University hope to deliver the team’s first gold when they compete in the girls’ 200m crescendo medley relay.

Also gunning for medals are Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy, Lee Grant Cabral of Diliman Preparatory School, Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas and Dave Angelo Tiquia of National University in the boys’ 200m crescendo medley relay.

“We had a light training today (Friday) to let them feel the temperature in the pool. It’s a bit colder here in Tokyo right now and these kids are not used to this kind of weather. But they’re all well and ready to win medals for our country,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

After the relay, individual events will follow with Mojdeh (girls’ 9-10 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, 100m breaststroke and 200m Individual Medley), Tom (girls’ 9-10 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly and 50m freestyle), Dula (boys’ 9-10 100m butterfly, 50m butterfly, 50m backstroke and 200m IM), Cabral (boys’ 9-10 50m backstroke, 100m freestyle, 50m freestyle and100m breaststroke), and Zamora (boys’ 15-18 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 200m IM) aiming to win medals in their respective events.

Also seeing action are Martin Pupos in boys’ 15-18 50m freestyle, 200m IM, 200m freestyle and 100m butterfly; Yshie Ortiguera in girls’ 11-12 50m freestyle, 200m IM, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke; Trixie Ortiguera in girls’ 9-10 50m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 50m breaststroke and 100m breaststroke; and Trump Luistro in boys’ 8-under 25m freestyle, 25m butterfly, 50m freestyle and 50m butterfly.

The other members of the team are Jabrielle Delizo (boys’ 9-10 50m freestyle and 200m IM), Joco Delizo (boys’ 13-14 400m freestyle and 200m IM), Alexi Lucile Gapultos (girls’ 11-12 50m freestyle at 200m IM), Jacob Gapultos (boys’ 8-under 50m freestyle and 100m backstroke), Jude Gapultos (boys’ 8-under 25m freestyle and 50m butterfly) and Master Charles Janda (boys’ 8-under 25m backstroke and 100m IM).

“From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to thank District 2820 Club of Tsukuba Ibaraki President Atushi Amemiya, District 3810 Rotary Club of Manila Remedios Circle President Elect Marie Grace Macatangay, former President Marcelino Dalen, Akihuko Sudo of Fujita Trading Corporation and Hiroshi Katsumata of Katsumata Boxing Promotions,” Papa said.