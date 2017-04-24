PSL Team’s Dubai meet medal haul totals 158

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) won 65 gold, 62 silver and 31 bronze medals in the 2017 Prime Star Sport Academy Motivational Swimming Championship held at the Al Nasr Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Wisenheimer Academy standout Marc Bryan Dula, a veteran of international competitions, was the brightest star in the tournament as he copped 12 gold medals in the boys’ 10-year category on 10 individual gold and two mints in relay.

Triza Tabamo also bagged 12 gold in the girls’ 9-year event while Jacob Ethan Gapultos (boys’ 8-year) and Danielle Kyra Pelayo (girls’ 15-over) contributed 10 gold medals each in their respective divisions.

“I am happy that our swimmers delivered in all the events. Despite of the fast-pace nature of the swimming events, the swimmers managed to post impressive time records. Our 18 swimmers swam 180 events all in all and won an amazing 158 medals. It’s an incredible performance,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Alexi Gapultos earned five gold and five silver while Marielle Montenegro got five gold, four silver and one bronze. Joana Cervas took home four gold, five silver and one bronze, Rhandon Solomon secured four gold, three silver and three bronze, while Gapultos had two gold and eight silver.

The other medalists were Kate Roberto (one gold, seven silver and two bronze, Noel Nuñez (one gold, six silver and three bronze), Jodi Tan (one gold, five silver and four bronze), Julia Basa (10 silver), Amytha Abarintos (four silver and one bronze), Gian Gomez (three silver and three bronze), Louisa Solomon (eight bronze) and Jasmin Tan (five bronze).

“We would like to thank Prime Star officials BM Ravi, Ravi Chandran and Francis Segui for successfully staging this tournament. We’re looking forward to more projects with them,” added Papa.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

It is also accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines – an affiliate of the International University Sports Federation (FISU).