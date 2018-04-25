PSL to compete anew in Bolles School Sharks tilt

Reigning Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula will spearhead the Philippine Swimming League’s (PSL) campaign in the prestigious 2018 Bolles School Sharks Swimming Meet to be held from May 4 to 6 at the Cecil Aquatics Center in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dula, a Wisenheimer Academy standout, has been a consistent medal winner in international competitions.

Early this year, he won gold medals in the Thanyapura Invitational Swimming Championship in Phuket, Thailand and in the Japan Age-Group Swimming Championship in Tokyo.

Dula will see action in seven events, namely boys’ 11-year category—50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m backstroke, 100m butterfly, 200m butterfly and 200m individual medley.

“The United States is the best swimming team in the world. It is the home of multi-titled Olympian Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian swimmer who won a total of 28 medals in the Olympics. And competing in the US is already an achievement for these young PSL swimmers,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Also expected to shine in the three-day meet is Arbeen Thruelen, who is fresh from his successful stint in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Thruelen copped five gold and one silver medals highlighted by his record-breaking feat in the 100m butterfly event. He broke the 1:03.04 18-year-old record of Ronald Guiriba with a new time of 1:02.39.

In Florida, Thruelen will plunge into action in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m butterfly, 200m IM and 100m backstroke events.

The other members of the team are Mark Lawrence Sevilla (boys’ 13-year) and Raymund Sevilla (boys’ 18-over).

Veteran coach Alexandre Papa will serve as delegation head in the tournament organized by the Bolles School Sharks headed by Jon Sakovic.

“We want to extend our gratitude to the Bolles School Sharks headed by Mr. Jon Sakovic for inviting us in this competition. It’s a good exposure for our young swimmers to learn techniques from American swimmers,” added Papa.

The team is scheduled to leave on Thursday.

More than 600 tankers will compete in the Florida meet including those from powerhouse China.