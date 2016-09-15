PSL to conduct tryout for Universiade

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) together with Phil-ippine Inter-schools, Colleges and Universities Athletic As-sociation (PISCUAA) will conduct its 2016 University Games Swimming Championship on September 17 to 18 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.The competition will serve as tryout for the prestigious 29th Summer World University Games scheduled next year in New Taipei City in Taiwan.

“The agreement was finalized by and between Robert Milton Calo, Chairman, Preparation and Monitoring Committee and PSL President Susan Papa. Although the Universiade is a self-funded activity, the PSL will subsidize swimmers that will make the Qualifying Time Standard (QTS),” Senator Nikki Coseteng said.

The agreement also stated that, “In case no swimmer meets the QTS (set by PSL-PISCUAA), top two (2) swimmers in this qualifying tournament and/or previous PSL leg series tryouts will be invited to swim only one (1) event each (no QTS set by FISU). In case the top two (2) swimmers waived their participation, the next swimmer in-line will be invited.”

The tryout is open to all Filipinos with ages 17 to 28 years old on January 1, 2017 or those born between 1989 and 1999.

PSL had already conducted regional tryouts in different parts of the country as early as July 2015 in preparation for the World University Games otherwise known as Universiade.

“I am in constant communication with David Ong, President of FESSAP. This is an exciting swimming event providing an opportunity for developing swimmers to represent as an individual and team member in a largest multi-sport event in the world apart from the Olympic Games,” Coseteng added.

Events on tap are freestyle (50m, 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m), breaststroke (50m, 100m and 200m), backstroke (50m, 100m and 200m), butterfly (50m, 100m and 200m) and Individual Medley (200m and 400m).

“The Philippine Swimming League, the National University Swimming Association under FESSAP is once again honored to select elite swimmers to represent the Philippines in the 29th Summer Universiade 2017,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

PSL is a national sports swimming association for Universities and Colleges accredited by the Federation of School Sports Association of the Philippines (Fessap), internationally affiliated member of Federation of International Sports University (FISU).