PSL unveils new team, sponsor for upcoming season

NEW sponsor, new team for the Philippines Super Liga (PSL) Invitational Conference set to unfold this March.

“I would like to formally introduce and announce the entry of Coco Life Insurance [to the PSL],” PSL Chairman Philip Juico said during a news conference at the Mall of Asia on Thursday.

The new team, dubbed as the Coco Life Asset Managers, will be composed of star players from rival teams Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University.

Leading the roster of the PSL newcomer are former Lady Archer Michelle Gumabao and ex-Lady Eagle Denden Lazaro while Wensh Tiu, Therese Gaston, Erika Alkuino, Mika Esperanza and Rose Vargas were also part of the line-up.

“This is an attempt to break the barrier between Ateneo and La Salle players,” team official Joshua Ylaya said.

“

We want to show that even if these players were rivals on the court during their college days, they are still friends off the court and can play together in one team,” he added.

The Asset Managers, who will be competing with PSL mainstays Foton, F2 Logistics, Cignal, Petron and Generika, will be coached by Adamson University mentor Airess Padda.

Meanwhile, the PSL management also said that Belo Intensive Whitening will be supporting the semi-professional tournament’s endeavors starting this season.

The beauty and lifestyle brand will be the title sponsor of the season-opening Invitational Conference and the Beach Volleyball Challenge Cup.

According to Mario Garcia, Belo’s brand manager, they are excited to embark on a new journey of supporting the league’s roster of volleyball talents.

“Our company and the league are one in promoting the beauty and empowerment of Filipina athletes. We are both happy and excited over this partnership. We’re looking forward to the success of this exciting endeavor,” he ended.