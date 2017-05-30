PSL wins 15 medals IN HK Stingrays Invitational

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) wrapped up its campaign with a total medal haul of eight gold, five silver and two bronze in the 2017 Hong Kong Stingrays Invitational Swimming Championship held at the Hong Kong International School swimming pool in Tai Tam Campus, Red Hill.

Vaughn Andre Aquino was the most decorated member of the team with a four-gold, two-silver production in the boys’ 12-year category.

He dominated the 200m breaststroke (2:55.84), 100m breaststroke (1:21.26), 200m Individual Medley (2:40.06) and 50m freestyle (28.37) then finished second in the 100m freestyle (1:04.12) and 200m freestyle (2:19.18).

Palarong Pambansa and Philippine national junior record holder Jerard Dominic Jacinto of University of the East also made his presence felt, winning two gold medals in the boys’ 16-year division.

Jacinto, a multi-gold medalist in international competitions in Japan and United Arab Emirates, topped the 100m backstroke in 58.81 seconds and the 200m backstroke in 2:08.76, beating his older rivals from Hong Kong, China and Great Britain.

Hanna Rafflyn Sales chipped in one gold, two silver and two bronzes in the girls’ 9-year class while Arbeen Miguel Thruelen got one gold and one silver in the boys’ 12-year division.

Sales ruled the 50m butterfly (37.62), finished second in the 100m Individual Medley (1:26.66) and 50m backstroke (40.27), then copped bronze medals in the 50m breaststroke (46.12) and 50m freestyle (36.54).

On the other hand, Thruelen claimed the top honors in the 100m butterfly (1:11.30) before winning the runner-up honors in the 100m backstroke (1:16.13).

Aquino and Sales also earned the Most Outstanding Swimmer awards in their respective categories.

Alyaa Kim Cabatian, Sofia Mae Ching, Bernadette Cabatian and Kashira Tiong (girls), and Matthew Aaron Carbonell, Raindale Ching, Ryan Anjelo Pamintuan, Macky Angelo Carbonell and Jeremiah Martin Bautista (boys) were the other members of the team supported by The Manila Times.

The Philippine Swimming League resumes its grassroots development program with the staging of the 117th PSL National Series on June 11 at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

“We’ll be selecting another batch of swimmers who will compete in future international competitions. It will be a bit harder this time. There will be preliminary round and final round just like in the Olympics,” said PSL President Susan Papa.