PSL wins 8 gold in Day 1 of Buccaneer Invitational

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) made its presence felt in the 2017 Buccaneer Invitational Swimming Championship, winning eight gold, five silver and six bronze medals on Saturday at the St. Mary’s International School swimming pool in Tokyo, Japan.

Philippine national junior record holder and reigning Female Swimmer of the Year Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh bagged the country’s first gold medal by topping the girls’ 11-12 200m Individual Medley in two minutes and 32.94 seconds.

The Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout then dominated the 100m breaststroke in 1:19.95 for her second gold in the tournament participated in by more than 500 tankers.

Also winning two gold medals were Aubrey Tom of Marikina Aquabears, Master Charles Janda of Bataan and Richelle Anne Callera of Butterfly of Novaliches.

Tom ruled the girls’ 9-10 100m freestyle (1:10.03) and 100m backstroke (1:18.73) while Janda topped the boys’ 8-under 50m backstroke (41.42) and 25m butterfly (18.63).

But it was Callera who shone brightest in the tournament when she broke the girls’ 8-under 25m butterfly record in 17.77 seconds, surpassing the 18.93 old mark. Callera also copped the 25m freestyle gold in 17.41.

“It’s just the start of the competition and we already got eight gold medals. The kids are extra motivated seeing the Filipino community here in Japan cheering for them. We’re hoping to win more gold medals in the coming days,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

The silver medal winners were Triza Tabamo in girls’ 9-10 200m IM (2:53.73) and 100m freestyle (1:10.03), Aishel Cid Evangelista in boys’ 8-under 50m breaststroke (46.86) and 25m freestyle (16.44), and Kyla Soguilon in girls’ 11-12 100m freestyle (1:04.38).

Meanwhile, the PSL bronze medalists were Wisenheimer Academy bet Marc Bryan Dula in boys’ 9-10 100m backstroke (1:17.64), Martina Estrella in girls’ 9-10 200m IM (3:03.38), Arbeen Thruelen in boys’ 11-12 100m freestyle (1:03.13), Lee Grant Cabral in boys’ 11-12 50m butterfly (32.86), Janda in 100m freestyle (1:22.38) and Callera in 50m backstroke (44.16).

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.