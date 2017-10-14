PSL123rd National Series begins Sunday

More than 500 young tankers will be gunning for honors in the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) 123rd National Series – Motivational Swim Meet slated on Sunday at the Diliman Preparatory School swimming pool in Quezon City.

Teams from Aklan, Cavite, Oriental Mindoro, Laguna, Quezon Province, Bulacan, Iloilo, Cebu, Bicol and different squads from Metro Manila have already confirmed participation.

The tournament serves as tryout for future international competitions in Hong Kong, Singapore, India and Thailand.

“We’re not just focusing on local tournaments because we want these kids to experience an international level of competition. By staging this kind of tournaments, we will be able to identify the swimmers who have the potential of become a champion in the future,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Trophies and medals will be awarded to the Most Outstanding Swimmers in each age group (6-under, 7-8, 9-10, 11-12, 13-14, 15-16, 17-over) for boys and girls.

“This motivational program of the PSL helps a lot of coaches, parents and swimmers sustain their interest and continue to train,” added Papa.

Some of the products of motivational meets are current PSL Swimmers of the Year awardees Marc Bryan Dula (male) and Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh (female). They are now winning gold medals in big international competitions abroad including the star-studded Indian All-Star Challenge in Australia and Hamilton Swimming Championship in United Arab Emirates.

“Each month more coaches and swimmers coming in to the PSL, realizing that we have better and efficient programs. We are also open to all with free membership, meaning at no cost,” Papa stressed.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.