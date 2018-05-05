PSL’s Dula bags 2 gold medals in Bolles School Sharks meet

Reigning Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula made his presence felt in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks Invitational Swimming Championships by winning two gold and one bronze medals on Saturday at the Uible Pool in Jacksonville, Florida.

Dula, a Wisenheimer Academy standout, ruled the boys’ 11-12 200m Individual Medley following his impressive two-minute, 42.27-second showing against taller American foes David Lee and Simeon Prosinski, who settled for silver and bronze, respectively.

The 11-year-old PSA Tony Siddayao awardee continued his stellar performance in the 200m backstroke, nailing 2:43.18 to win his second gold medal in the three-day meet.

Dula also copped a bronze in the 100m butterfly with a time record of 1:18.00.

“We are so proud of his impressive performance in Florida. He competed against much taller American opponents and he made it to the top of the podium. It’s such a huge achievement not only for him but also for the whole PSL and Philippine swimming community,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Dula is bracing to compete in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m backstroke events on the second day of the tournament that drew more than 500 tankers from different parts of the world.

Also seeing action are Raymund Sevilla and Mark Lawrence Sevilla.

Raymund will test his mettle in the boys’ 18-over 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke while Mark Lawrence will see action in the boys’ 13-year 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 100m breaststroke.

Joining the three tankers in the competition are head coach Alexandre Papa and head of delegation Sonia Baltazar.

“It’s a good start for us and we’re looking forward to win more medals in the next days of the competition. We are so proud of Marc for winning gold medals against the best junior swimmers in the United States,” added Baltazar.