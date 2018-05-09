PSL’s Dula wins 4 gold medals in Florida invitational meet

Back-to-back Philippine Swimming League (PSL) Male Swimmer of the Year Marc Bryan Dula copped a total of four gold and one bronze medals in the 2018 Bolles School Sharks Invitational Swimming Championships held at the Uible Pool in Jacksonville, Florida.

A product of Susan Papa Swim Academy from Northern Samar, the 11-year-old Dula didn’t back down against taller American foes in the boys’ 11-12 200m Individual Medley where he registered two minutes and 42.27 seconds.

He also reigned supreme in the 200m backstroke in 2:43.18 and 100m backstroke in 1:15.35.

“They’re so impressed with how Marc performed in this competition. He really made his presence felt in the competition. A lot of American coaches and swimmers were in awe when they saw him swim during the tournament,” said PSL president Susan Papa.

Dula closed out his campaign with another golden medal finish in the 200m butterfly, checking in at 2:47.59.

“We would like to thank Jon Sakovic of Bolles School Sharks for inviting us in this competition. We know that Bolles School is one of the best swimming teams in the United States having produced a lot of Olympians. And competing in this tournament is a good exposure for PSL swimmers,” added Papa.

Dula got his bronze in the100m butterfly (1:18.37).

The two-time PSA Tony Siddayao awardee was accompanied by PSL Coach of the Year Alexandre Papa and delegation head Sonia Baltazar.

“Marc truly deserves a reward from us for winning four gold and one bronze medals. Incentives always make him happy. He really deserves to be happy. We are grateful to everyone for all your prayers and support,” said Baltazar.