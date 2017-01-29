PSL’s Jacinto named Finis ambassador

Philippine Swimming League standout Jerard Dominic Jacinto has been named as the newest brand ambassador of Finis Philippines following his impressive showing both in local and international competitions last year.

Jacinto made waves by smashing three national records in 50m backstroke (27.33), 100m backstroke (59.06) and 200m backstroke (2:09.65) then won eight gold medals and Most Outstanding Swimmer award in the 12th SICC Invita­tional Swim Meet held in Singapore in August.

The 15-year-old University of the East tanker also sizzled in the 2016 Hamilton Aquatics Winter Long Course Swimming Championship held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where he won three gold medals.

The Dubai meet was participated by more than 600 tankers including Rio Olympic gold medalist Adam Peaty of England

“It’s a great start of the year for me. I appreciate this very much and it will keep me motivated. I’ll do my best in every competition that I’ll be joining and I promise I won’t fail the Philippine swimming community,” said Jacinto, a Grade 11 student.

Jacinto received a high-tech Finis vapor jammer along with other swimming equipment.

It was personally handed by Finis Philippines official Vince Garcia during a simple program held at the Diliman Preparatory School in Quezon City.

“Right now, at the age of 15, he is the fastest backstroker in the country, outswam all the college student in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines. We want to thank Finis official Vince Garcia for all the support that our swimmers need,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Jacinto is the fifth Finis brand ambassador from PSL.

The other ambassadors are Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Paranaque, Kyla Soguilon of Aklan, Marc Bryan Dula of Weisenheimer Academy and Sean Terence Zamora of University of Santo Tomas.

Finis has been supporting the campaign of Olympic gold medalists Anthony Ervin of US and Bill Kirby of Australia, among others. It is working on a tagline “we seek to improve the world of swimming through technical innovation, high quality products and a commitment to education.”