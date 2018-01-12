PSL’s Langoy Capiz begins Sunday

The Philippine Swimming League (PSL) goes to the Visayas to select swimmers for the 2019 Summer World University Games through the staging of the 128th PSL National Series —Langoy Capiz Swimming Championship beginning on Sunday at the Villareal Sports Complex swimming pool in Roxas City, Capiz.

Besides the Summer Universiade, which will be held next year in Italy, the competition also serves as qualifying for international competitions in Singapore, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan and Australia.

“It’s our goal to bring the PSL Leg Series to the provinces because we believe that there are lots of talents in different parts of the country just like in Capiz. We want to give them a chance to represent our country in international level tourneys,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

“This competition is open to all swimmers. We don’t have any restrictions. As long as they are interested and willing to improve in their sport, we’re here to guide them,” added the PSL chief.

More than 300 swimmers will be vying for honors in the 12 age-group tournament (6-under, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17-over) for girls and boys. Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers in each age band while the Most Outstanding Swimmers and the overall team champion get a trophy.

“The reason why Philippine Swimming League was created is because we want the sport of swimming available to all and that anyone can join our competition—that it is not for members only. It is time for a change in the national association,” stressed Papa.

The event will be hosted by Capiz Turbo Shark swim club led by PSL Region 6 director Jose “Pepe” Borres.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.