PSL’s Lion Swim Challenge fires off today

More than 500 tankers from different parts of the country will be competing in the 129th Philippine Swimming League (PSL) National Series – Lions Swim Challenge beginning today at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex swimming pool in Malate, Manila.

Swimmers vie for berths in the prestigious 2019 Summer World University Games to be held in Naples, Italy. The tourney features three classes namely, Class A and B, Class C and Motivational.

The tournament will also serve as tryout for international tournaments in Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore and United Arab Emirates that the PSL will compete in.

“We look forward to a blast off competitions for Universiade aspirants. The PSL is really a grassroots development program since it caters to the youngest two years old up to the oldest of 18 and over,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Medals will be awarded to the top three finishers by age band while trophies await the Most Outstanding Swimmer awardees in the Class A and B (Elite), Class C and Motivational categories.

“Swimmers must undergo this process of development as there is no shortcuts in sports, it is measured by time. In the end, it must be parallel with our goal of having sound mind and body,” added Papa.

Swimmers from the National Capital Region are early favorites but strong teams from Cebu, Bacolod, Davao, Bicol, Cavite, Bulacan, Laguna, Quezon and Batangas are also determined to secure slots in the international meet.

“It is open to all swimmers. We want to open the door to young swimmers who want to represent our country in international competitions especially the World University Games. Being in the Universiade is a once in a lifetime experience and we want to share it to them,” Papa said.

The PSL is recognized by the Philippine Sports Commission as an official swimming association in the country following its impressive grassroots development program that aims to train talented swimmers for future international competitions.

EMIL C. NOGUERA