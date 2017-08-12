PSL’s Mojdeh breaks records in SICC Invitational

Record-breaker Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh led the charge as the Philippine Swimming League (PSL) registered a 21-gold, 24-silver, 20-bronze medal haul in the opening day of the 2017 SICC Invitational Swimming Championship being held at the Singapore Island Country Club in Singapore.

Mojdeh, the reigning PSL Female Swimmer of the Year and an Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque standout, dominated the girls’ 10-11 50m breaststroke in 38.65 seconds, breaking the six-year old mark of 39.12 registered by Elizabeth Lee of Singapore in 2011.

Mojdeh continued her impressive showing in the 100m butterfly as she submitted 1:10.49, better than the 1:11.89 SICC record of Rio Olympics gold medalist Joseph Schooling in 2006 during his age-group days.

“She’s really impressive – an Olympian in the making. We’re so proud of her. She broke the record Schooling established in 2006 – the very same year Jasmine was born. The future of Philippine swimming is bright. We just have to guide them toward that ultimate goal of making it to the Olympics and hopefully end the country’s medal drought in swimming. It’s been like decades since the Philippines won a medal in swimming,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Kristin Ivy Austria (girls’ 16-17), Richelle Anne Callera (girls’ 7-under) and Martina Estrella (girls’ 8-9) also claimed two gold medals each in their respective age-groups while two-time Palarong Pambansa Most Bemedalled Swimmer Kyla Soguilon established a new mark in the girls’ 12-13 class.

Austria topped the 50m breaststroke (38.68) and 200m freestyle (2:35.45), Callera ruled the 50m backstroke (45.91) and 100m butterfly (1:43.51), and Estrella dominated the 100m butterfly (1:31.40) and 50m backstroke (40.98).

For her part, Soguilon took the gold medal in the 50m backstroke with a time of 33.17 seconds erasing her old record of 33.39.

Also winning gold medals were Diliman Preparatory School tankers Paul Christian King Cusing in boys’ 16-17 50m backstroke (30.39) and Lee Grant Cabral in boys’ 10-11 100m butterfly (1:14.18), Master Charles Janda of Bataan in boys’ 8-9 100m butterfly (1:27.87), Aishel Cid Evangelista of Aquaspeed Sailfish in boys’ 7-under 50mbacktroke (43.35), Trump Christian Luistro of Legazpi in boys’ 8-9 200m freestyle (2:53.83) and Andrea Pacheco of College of Saint Benilde in girls’ 18-over 50m breaststroke (38.00).

The other gold medalists were Nathan Saso (boys’ 12-13 200m freestyle), Neil Christian Salvador (boys’ 12-13 50m backstroke), Kevin Chan (boys’ 7-under 100m butterfly), Alexandra Louise Cortez (girls’ 16-17 100m butterfly) and Lucio Cuyong II (boys’ 14-15 50m breaststroke).

Marc Bryan Dula, Albert Sermonia II, Nathan Cheng, Kiara Acierto, Rey Capistrano, Chad Russell Espinas, Anne Gabrielle Purisima, Jean Dominic Bongotan, Leodd Troy Dalman, Jenn Sermonia, Heather White, Arbeen Thruelen, Enzo Malayang, Jayani Balutan, Riza De Guzman along with Mojdeh, Janda, Callera and Cusing won silver medals.

The bronze medals were from Paula Carmela Cusing, Bea Quiambao, Tara Beard, Rowena De Guzman, Jude Gapultos, Risha De Guzman, Ruben White, Chloe Laurente, Elaine Galang, Hannah Ataza, Heather White, Pacheco, Cusing, Asierto and Salvador.

PSL has already surpassed its 20-gold medal target with high hopes of earning more when the second day of the competition unfolds today.

“We’re hoping to win more gold medals and hopefully break more records in the coming days. We’re on track on retaining the overall championship crown here,” added Papa who was accompanied by PSL Secretary General Maria Susan Benasa, PSL Board Member Sonia Baltazar, Regional Director for NCR Joan Mojdeh and coach Alex Papa.