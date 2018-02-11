PSL’s Mojdeh displays prowess in Palaro qualifying tilt

Philippine Swimming League (PSL) standout Micaela Jasmine Mojdeh of Immaculate Heart of Mary College-Parañaque copped five gold medals in the girls’ elementary division of the 2018 Palarong Pambansa National Capital Region qualifying tournament held at the Marikina Sports Complex.

Representing Parañaque City, Mojdeh opened her campaign by dominating the 200m Individual Medley with a time record of two minutes and 39.19 seconds – way ahead of second placer Anya Austriaco, who registered 2:53.66.

The 11-year old Mojdeh also ruled the 100m butterfly event by posting 1:10.69, beating silver medalist Sofia Lopez (1:21.07) and bronze winner Hannah Sales (1:23.08).

She completed a sweep of her individual events by topping three more categories namely the 50m breaststroke (37.90), 50m butterfly (30.90) and 100m breaststroke (1:23.16).

Mojdeh achieved the feat though she’s still recovering from flu.

“She’s a remarkable athlete. I thought she wouldn’t be able to make it to the Palarong Pambansa NCR qualifying because she’s taking antibiotics. Good thing she performed well. Jasmine is a product of the Philippine Swimming League grassroots development program and we’re happy to see her grow,” said PSL President Susan Papa.

Mojdeh will spearhead the National Capital Region swimming team in the 2018 Palarong Pambansa National Finals in April to be held in Vigan, Ilocos Sur.

Besides Mojdeh, two more PSL tankers – Maxine Dalmacio and Angela Torrico – shone in their respective events in the girls’ elementary class.

Dalmacio dominated the 200m freestyle (2:27.10) and 400m freestyle (5:08.78) while Torrico topped the 100m backstroke (1:17.74) and 50m backstroke (34.94).

The reigning PSL Female Swimmer of the Year Mojdeh will be seeing action next in the 2018 Middle East Swimming Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates and the 2018 Buccaneers Swimming Championship in Tokyo, Japan.